Mary Jo (Frank) Dumbleton passed on Saturday, May 7th , 2022, after a courageous fight against pancreatic cancer.

She was born on January 7, 1950, in Osceola Mills, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Mary (Ponish) and Joseph Frank.

She was a 1967 graduate of Phillipsburg-Osceola High School and went on to use her creative talents as a self-employed hairdresser for many years.

She married the love of her life, John P. Dumbleton, on April 8, 1972, at Immaculate Conception Parish in Osceola Mills.

John and Mary Jo relocated to Franklin, Pennsylvania in 1972, and recently celebrated 50 years of marriage.

Mary Jo was an immensely talented artist who excelled in many media.

She devoted much of her time to bettering her community by volunteering at St. Elizabeth Center and St. Joseph Parish, of which she was devoted member, and Venango County Meals on Wheels.

Mary Jo was also co-leader of the Rocky Grove chapter of TOPS and considered its members family.

Mary Jo always knew when someone needed a little extra love and attention, and it was with genuine kindness that she bestowed that upon all whom she met.

Mary Jo is survived by her husband John, her daughter and son-in law Michele and Scott Morningstar of Union City, and her daughter and son-in-law Jona Dumbleton and Joseph DiPasqua, II of Pittsburgh.

Family was the center of Mary Jo’s world, and she is also survived by her twin sister Barbara Archer (Jack) of Houtzdale, Pennsylvania, her sister Anna Yastro (Lee) of Osceola Mills, Pennsylvania and her Brother-in-Law Richard Dumbleton (Julie) of Northville, Michigan. Her nieces and nephews, Nicole Martin (Shawn) of Mechanicsburg, PA, Stephanie Miscavish (Scott) of Houtzdale, PA, Joseph Yastro of Osceola Mills, PA, Andy Yastro of Osceola Mills, PA, Jacob Dumbleton of Mufreesboro, TN, and Jenna Shean (Kevin) of Rochester, NH.

She deeply loved all of her nieces and nephews and their beautiful families.

Additionally, she is survived by her Grandchildren Danielle Albaugh and her son Gavin, Aaron Albaugh, and Heather Morningstar, who were an incredibly important part of her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Joseph Frank, her mother and father-in-law Pyretta and William Paul Dumbleton, and her Aunt Maggie Frank.

The Dumbleton Family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of her friends and neighbors who have supported Mary Jo through her illness, especially her medical team at UPMC Presbyterian, UPMC Northwest-Cancer Center, Terry Castleman, CRNP, and all of the hospice family at AseraCare-Waterford.

Family and Friends are invited to call upon visiting hours on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at the Reinsel Funeral Home (116 Bissel Ave, Oil City PA, 16301) between 5-7p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at St Stephen Parish (21 State St, Oil City PA 16301) at 10:30 a.m. to be celebrated by Fr. Miller. Internment will follow at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery in Osceola Mills, PA.

Memorial gifts made in Mary Jo’s honor would best serve St. Elizabeth Center, part of the Oil City Catholic Community, and AseraCare Hospice-Waterford.

Condolences may be sen at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

