Mock DUI Crash Brings Sobering Message to Keystone Students

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Keystone Junior-Senior High School partnered with local emergency responders to hold a mock DUI crash on Thursday, May 5.

(Photos and video by Dave Cyphert/ProPoint Media Photography)

The simulation gave students an up-close and personal view of a simulated DUI crash and the possible outcomes of drinking and driving and distracted driving.

The “DUI crash” featured student actors and emergency responders from Knox VFC, Shippenville-Elk VFD, Callensburg-Licking Twp. VFC, Knox Ambulance, Knox Borough Police, and the Clarion County Coroner’s office.

Frye’s Garage, Seigworth Road Supply, and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), also assisted with the mock DUI crash.

Allegheny Health Network-LifeFlight was scheduled to participate; however, they were unable to fly due to weather conditions.

More than 10,000 people die in DUI crashes in the United States each year; 15% of those deaths are between the ages of 16 and 20 years old. Approximately 8% of high school students drive after drinking, while 20% of high school students have ridden with someone who has been drinking.*

Deputy Coroner Lexis Twentier said these numbers are exactly why mock DUI crashes are conducted.

“If we can cut down on those numbers by performing a mock DUI crash, then I am happy,” said Twentier. “I am a Keystone alumni, so being back there to do my job and to encourage students to be smart after prom was rewarding.”

“I prefer to be at schools with a mock accident to motivate students to make smart decisions, rather than arriving on the scene of a crash and seeing a student who lost their life from drunk driving.”

“It is our hope that mock DUI crashes remind students of the dangers of drunk, distracted driving.”

Community Injury and Violence Prevention Promoter Kristen Yeager, who helped coordinate the event, said she feels the event had a positive impact on the students.

“I know I can’t save everyone, but if I can make an impact on at least one or two students and that saves one or two lives then I truly feel that the program was beneficial.”

Yeager said she feels events like this are important because “students can see what the repercussions of their actions are in a controlled environment.”

“The students get a glimpse of what occurs at the scene of an accident and how things work with fire and EMS,” said Yeager. “When I say it gives them a glimpse, unfortunately, these are not real times. Yes, sometimes we can get crews on scene that quickly but with the EMS and Fire crisis sometimes the closest responding ambulance is a half-hour away.”

While Thursday’s “DUI crash” was only a simulation, the words spoken in the presentation that followed it were very real.

MADD volunteers Natalie Parkinson and Pam Ondash–two women who know the realities of impaired driving all too well–gave a dose of reality to the students when they spoke to the students about their tragedies and the consequences of drinking and driving. Parkinson’s daughter, Renee, was killed by a drunk driver in 2007, while Ondash lost her son, David, to an impaired driver in 2011.

Yeager said some students even approached Parkinson and Ondash after the presentation and apologized for their losses.

“Some students spoke up on how they lost friends or loved ones secondary to a DUI accident or even an accident in general,” said Yeager.

The event was held in conjunction with Allegheny Health Network.

*Statistics from DMV.org and SafeHome.org.

