Monroe Township Clean-Up Day Set for May 14

SLIGO, Pa. (EYT) – Monroe Township will hold Clean-Up Day on Saturday, May 14, at the Monroe Township Municipal Building.

The event is from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The following items will not be accepted:

– All electronics



– Anything containing Freon– Vehicle batteries and tires– Yard waste and leaves– Hazardous waste

Paint cans will be accepted, but they must be dried out completely.

The Monroe Township Municipal Building is located at 17956 Route 68, in Sligo, Pa.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.