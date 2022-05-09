Prison Board in Full Compliance, Eliminates Full Vaccination for Work Release Inmates

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Prison is in full compliance after an inspection from Steven Knoll, of the Pa. Department of Corrections, Office of County Inspections and Services.

“This is good news, and we passed with flying colors,” said Warden Jeff Hornberger to members of the prison board at its Friday meeting.

“His (Knoll’s) letter states: ‘Congratulations are in order as Clarion County Corrections is in full compliance for the 2022 inspection period. Warden Hornberger and the staff deserve credit for their efforts in operating this facility by statewide correctional standards.’ There were no deficiencies or citations to report, and we comply with Title 37, chapter nine, chapter 95.”

The inspection occurred on March 30, 2022. Clarion County Prison will not get inspected during the next inspection cycle which will be in 2024.

Intermediate Punishment Program

A report on the Intermediate Punishment Program reported that 101 people are currently in the program, including 23 on house arrest. Jayne Smail, Director of Clarion County Probation Service, said those are 23 people who would be in jail without the program.

“We currently have two people on work release,” Smail added.

The program also allows different types of monitoring for going to work.

Hornberger Seeks Change in Current COVID Policy

“COVID is still here. It’s still prevalent, but it’s not as active as it was,” said Hornberger in seeking a change in the current policy requiring work-release inmates to be fully vaccinated.

“I just received a letter from the State Department of Corrections yesterday, and they no longer are going to make us have a COVID test before we send them to state prisons.”

The current policy for full vaccination requires a six-week waiting period before the second shot, and many prisoners are there for a short time, not allowing work release.

After much discussion, Judge Sara Seidle Patton made a motion to eliminate any vaccinations for work release but rapid COVID tests to be required once a week or as needed, with the inmate paying for the tests.

However, if the COVID situation changes or spikes between prison board meetings, the warden can alert the board that there needs to be a change in the work release policy, and the board can vote via email. Jail officials have the authority to re-institute tougher COVID policies to protect the jail population.

The motion passed unanimously.

In other business:

– Costs are charged to the commissary account at the jail, funded through profits generated by inmate purchases for GTL Phone service and GTL Mobile Kiosks. The commissary currently has $68,000.00.

– The board approved the purchase of two rooftop HVAC units through Deets Mechanical using Co-Star pricing. Each unit costs approximately $10,000.00.

