Raymond L. Schwab, 89, of Oil City, passed away Saturday evening, May 7, 2022 at the Caring Place in Franklin.

Raymond was born on the family farm in Venus on July 28, 1932.

He was the son of the late Lloyd V. and Bernice Sampsell Schwab.

He attended the Kapp School in Venus and went to high school in Shippenville.

He was a member of the Venus Evangelical Church and was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War.

Ray had a strong work ethic and was a dairy farmer for many years, later working as a truck driver and mechanic.

He was a life member of the Pinegrove Volunteer Fire Department and had served as fire chief.

Ray enjoyed tractor rides on his Fordson Major tractor.

Raymond is survived by his wife, Beverly M. Stewart Schwab, whom he married in Venus on June 28, 1957.

Also surviving are his children, John L. Schwab and his wife, Tamara, Barry L. Schwab and his wife, Brenda, and Ann M. Lowrey and her husband, Jay, all of Oil City, and Doris J. Kaber and her husband, Greg, of Venus; seven grandchildren, Cody and his wife, Krista, Lynette and her husband, Matt, Rick and his wife, Alyshia, Joe, Michael, Alycia and her husband, Toby, and Kristen; nine great grandchildren; seven step grandchildren; 20 step great grandchildren, and three step great great grandchildren; a brother, Wendell Schwab of Venus; three sisters, Marian Aaron and her husband, Carl, of Tionesta, Donna Morrison of Venus, and Carole Pasquarette and her husband, Gerald, of Fryburg, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Raymond was preceded in death by an infant son, Bryon; a daughter, Lynne Hartsuyker and her husband, Lloyd Sr.; a grandson, Lloyd Hartsuyker Jr.; a brother, Wade Schwab; his father-in-law and mother-in-law and a number of brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at The Caring Place for their kind and compassionate care.

Friends will be received at the Hile-Best Funeral Home Inc., 2781 SR 257, Seneca, Cranberry Twp., from 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday.

A funeral service will be held from the funeral home at 11 a.m. Wednesday with the Rev. Richard Kightlinger, pastor of the Venus United Evangelical Church, officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Pinegrove Volunteer Fire Dept., 2369 SR 157, Venus, PA 16364.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilebest.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.