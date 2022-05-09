 

Shirley A. Graham

Monday, May 9, 2022 @ 06:05 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-lbiEjnjMaj5qiS9fShirley A. Graham, 83, of Clarion, passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022 at the Penn Highlands Hospital in Brookville.

She was born on September 9, 1938 in Clarion Township; daughter of the late George F. and Blanche L. Slee Cramer.

Shirley married the love of her life, Donald “Dean” Graham, on December 19, 1959, who preceded her in death on March 19, 2022.

She was a loving and devoted homemaker and enjoyed helping her husband with his business, A & D Printing, in Clarion.

Shirley also loved watching Jimmy Swaggart’s church services on television.

She is survived by her beloved sister, Florence Aaron of Limestone; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Shirley was preceded in death by her brother, George A. Cramer and her sisters, Kathleen Gross, Leona Howington, Mae Bailey, Mary Bish, and Blanche Cramer.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

Per Shirley’s wishes, there will be no public visitation and services will be private.

Interment will take place in the Lickingville Cemetery.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.


