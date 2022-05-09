 

Alexis Burns & Rachel Argiro Attend Bond School

Monday, May 9, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Cincinnati Bond School aCINCINNATI, Ohio – Burns & Burns insurance agents Alexis Burns and Rachel Argiro recently traveled to Cincinnati, Ohio, to attend Surety Bond School, hosted by The Cincinnati Insurance Company.

[PICTURED ABOVE: Rachel Argiro (left) and Alexis Burns (right).]

Alexis Burns is the Executive Vice President at Burns & Burns and works from the Clarion office. Rachel Argiro is a Licensed Insurance Agent at the Mercer office. They were joined by 30 other attendees from all over the country to learn the basics of bonds. This bond school was considered a continuing education course where Alexis and Rachel each earned nine credits towards their state license continuing education requirement.

Some interesting information was learned during the surety bond school.

For example, the government requires bonds on jobs over $100,000.00, for projects such as paving, excavating, work on schools or parks, etc. Private owners may also require contractors to obtain bonds on hospitals or church projects. Large general contractors can require bonds for their subcontractors. There are many different bond types to be offered, including executor, fish and game guide, guardian, livestock dealer, notary public, public official, and the list goes on.

Burns & Burns is prepared to offer these bond services with The Cincinnati Insurance Company. Oftentimes, a financial statement analysis is done on those who are acquiring large bonds, so it is important to have a good financial position.

Burns is a 4th generation independent insurance agency with 9 branches across Northwestern Pennsylvania. These branches include Clarion, Bradford, Clearfield, Erie, Meadville, Mercer, New Wilmington, Tionesta, and Warren. The full-service, Trusted Choice agency celebrated their 80th anniversary in business in 2019. Representing over 60 insurance carriers, Burns & Burns is licensed to offer many lines of coverage, including auto, home, life, business, health, bonds, Medicare, workers’ compensation, benefits, events, weddings, AND MORE! With over 900 combined years of experience, Burns & Burns is sure to find you the right fit for your insurance needs! Visit their Facebook page or website for more information or a free quote!


