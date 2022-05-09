State Police Calls: Police Investigating Sexual Assault from 35 Years Ago

CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

Indecent Assault in Washington Township

Marienville-based State Police received a report on Thursday, May 5, 2022, regarding a sexual assault that occurred approximately 35 years ago.

The incident reportedly took place in 1987 at a location along Old Fryburg Road, Washington Township, Clarion County.

It involved a five-year-old juvenile female, of Edgewater, New Jersey.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Additional details were not released.

Theft of Computer Equipment

Clarion-based State Police investigated a report of a theft from a location along Boundary Street, Clarion Township, sometime between Friday, April 29, around 12 p.m., and Tuesday, May 3, around 4:30 p.m.

The following items were reported as stolen:

– Dell Optiplex 3060 Desktop Computers, Value $572.48

– Kindle Fire HD 10″ Tablet, Value $100.00

– Canon Inkjet Printer, Value $139.90

Theft by Deception

PSP Clarion are investigating a claim of theft by deception incident, which occurred on Friday, May 5, around 5:00 p.m.

According to police, a money gram was ordered in the amount of $935.00.

The victim is listed as a 58-year-old Knox woman.

The investigation continues.

Harassment

Clarion-based State Police investigated a report of harassment between two individuals on Wednesday, April 13, around 10:05 p.m.

The individuals are listed as a 40-year-old Pittsburgh man and a 38-year-old New Kensington woman.

Additional information was not released.

Missing Person

PSP Marienville were contacted by an individual who reported his girlfriend missing, on Monday, May 2, around 9:09 p.m.

On Tuesday, May 3, the subject was contacted and located safely in Ohio, where she is from.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.