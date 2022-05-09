Tammy Lee McChesney 58, of Franklin Pa, passed away May 5, 2022 in her home with her family.

Tammy was born November 8, 1963 in Grove city Pa.

She was the daughter of the late Harlen E Miller and Patricia Kemp Miller.

Tammy was married to James E McChesney II for 40 years, he survives in Franklin Pa.

Tammy enjoyed making greeting cards, making Jewelry and many other crafts.

She enjoyed country music, playing games, coloring, and making her fairy garden.

But most of all she enjoyed being a mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

Loved ones here to cherish her memories are her husband James E McChesney II of Franklin, her children Cherie A McChesney of Franklin, Lucas J McChesney of Philadelphia, Bridget N Gardner of Franklin, Apryl Winger, Kimberly Tuner both from Grove city, Katelyn Turner of Meadville. Her grandchildren Josi McChesney, Phillip McChesney both of Butler, LeeAnna Wilson of Sharon’, Aubrey McChesney of Philadelphia, Alaric Harrison, Lucy Carbaugh, Aspen McChesney all from Franklin, Gage, Rosalee, and Iris Griffin all from Mercer, and Carl Turner of Meadville. Her Great grandchildren Henry of Butler and 2 on the way. Brothers Thomas and Etta and Ted and Cindy Miller of Grove City.

Tammy called many of her children and grandchildren.

She was loved by many.

Tammy was preceded I’m death by her parents Harlen E Miller and Patricia Kemp Miller. Brothers Terry Miller, Todd Miller, and Timothy Miller.

The Larry E McKinley Funeral Home of Clintonville Pa is assisting in arrangements.

There are no services at this time. Family will accept visits at their homes instead or by sending their condolences by visiting www.MckinleyFuneralHome.net or by emailing Cherie McChesney at [email protected]

