Third Graders at IC School Learn About Resilience & ‘The Hugging Tree’

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Third graders in Clarion County are receiving their own copy of The Hugging Tree and a lesson in resilience thanks to a grant obtained by Clarion County Mental Health in cooperation with Riverview Intermediate Unit 6.

(Pictured above: Third grade students at IC School display their copies of The Hugging Tree with presenters Dan Gruver and Tammi Davis LPC, RPT.)

(Photos and video by Ron Wilshire.)

The third grade class at Immaculate Conception School was the first to receive a visit that included a reading of The Hugging Tree, a class discussion of the book’s message, a copy of the book to take home, and a gift bag.

Visiting the third-grade class on Thursday, May 5, were Dan Gruver, Clarion County MH Deputy Director, and IU6 social worker, Tammi Davis LPC, RPT.

“We started with an introduction to the kids, and Tammi read the book, talked about different things from the book, different characters, and what the kids learned from the book,” said Gruver.

“The schools have been absolutely fabulous to work with. We’re excited to do it and think it’s going to be great.”

The Hugging Tree, written by Jill Neimark and illustrated by Nicole Wong, tells a story of a little tree growing all alone on a cliff, by a vast and mighty sea. Through thundering storms and the cold winter, the tree holds fast. Sustained by the natural world and the kindness and compassion of one little boy, eventually, the tree grows until it can hold and shoulder others.

The resilience of The Hugging Tree calls to mind the potential in all of us: to thrive, despite times of struggle and difficulty; to nurture this little spark of hope and resolve; and to dream and to grow, just where we are.

The book is published by the American Psychological Association.

Future class visits include the following schools:

• Monday, May 9 – Union

• Wednesday, May 11 – North Clarion

• Friday, May 13 – A-C Valley

• Tuesday, May 17 – Clarion-Limestone

• Wednesday, May 18 – Redbank

“May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and we wanted to do the visits in cooperation with that,” continued Gruver. “Coming out of the pandemic, kids are really struggling. We really wanted to give them something for the summer to take home with them and to end the school year on a positive note, so we just tied it all together.

“Some schools may be more apt to do something in the fall and give it a shot.”

