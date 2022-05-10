5-9 BASEBALL ROUNDUP: A-C Valley/Union Gets Walk-Off Win; Dawson Smail Shines in Clarion Victory

EMLENTON, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Lane Bauer singled home Sebastian Link to tie the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the seventh and then Trey Fleming lofted a fly ball deep enough to center field to score Zeke Causey with the winning run as the A-C Valley baseball team rallied with one out in the final inning for a 2-1 win over Brockway on Monday afternoon.

The Knight Falcons had chances throughout the game against Brockway starter Dylan Bash, who had to leave in the seventh after hitting 101 pitches.

Bash struck out 11 and didn’t walk a batter, but A-C Valley/Union was able to get to him with nine hits.

But ACV/U wasn’t able to finally breakthrough until the final inning.

Brockway (3-12) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third on an RBI single by Andrew Brubaker.

The score stayed that way until A-C Valley/Union’s rally in the seventh.

Ryan Cooper, Max Lowrey, and Causey each had a pair of hits for the Knight Falcons (9-5).

Cooper got the win in relief, striking out the only two batters he faced in the top of the seventh.

Bailey Crissman got the start for A-C Valley/Union and pitched well, giving up just three hits and one run in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out five and walked three.

CLARION 14, MONITEAU 4 – Dawson Smail went 3-for-3 with a double and four RBI as the Bobcats jumped out to a big lead early and put the game away with a six-run fifth.

Dauntae Girvan also went 2-for-2 with three runs scored and an RBI. Devon Lauer, Casey Kriebel, and Bryce Brinkley each drove in a pair for Clarion (8-3), which led 6-0 after two innings.

Branson Carson got the start and the loss for Moniteau (6-4) but pitched only one inning. He gave up a run on one hit and struck out two.

Tanner Miller got the win, throwing three no-hit innings. He did give up three unearned runs and walked six. He struck out three.

KARNS CITY 5, REDBANK VALLEY 2 – Mallick Metcalfe hit a two-run homer on the first pitch he saw in the top of the first inning to get the Gremlins going on the way to this win.

Metcalfe went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI as Karns City built a 3-0 lead heading into the bottom of the second.

Redbank Valley got a run back in the bottom of the frame on a sac-fly by Owen Clouse, but Karns City went up 4-1 in the top of the third and extended that lead to 5-1 in the top of the fifth.

The Bulldogs managed to push across a run in the bottom of the seventh.

Michael Neff got the win for Karns City (8-4). He struck out five and scattered seven hits in 6 2/3 innings before he had to leave with two outs in the seventh because of pitch count.

Sherwin came in and threw one pitch to end the game.

Bryson Bain picked up the loss for Redbank. He struck out seven and walked four in 4 1/3 innings. Of the five runs he gave up, three were earned.

Owen Clouse had a pair of hits for the Bulldogs.

CLARION-LIMESTONE 12, NORTH CLARION 3 – Coming off his five-inning perfect game last week, Tommy Smith was sharp again on the mound for the Lions, giving up just one hit in 4 1/3 innings of work.

The bottom of the order clicked for C-L. Nick Aaron went 3-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored, Corbin Coulson was 4-for-4 with an RBI and also scored three times and No. 8 hitter Jake Smith was 3-for-4, knocked in a pair, and scored a pair. He also doubled twice and tripled for the Lions.

Logan Lutz had two singles and two RBI for C-L (7-4).

Isaac Gilara had two hits, including a double, and Josh Daum also had a double for North Clarion.

Aiden Hartle got the loss for the Wolves. He struck out nine in five innings, giving up 10 hits and nine runs, six earned.

