5-9 SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Clarion Muscles Past A-C Valley; McMillen Homers Twice for Karns City

PARKER, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Jordan Best and Kylee Beers each homered as the Clarion softball team pulled away for an 11-5 win over A-C Valley Monday afternoon.

(Kylee Beers, left, and Jordan Best. Photo by Theresa Forrest)

Best hit a solo shot in the top of the second inning to put the Bobcats up 4-1. Beers hit a two-run blast in the fifth to stake Clarion to a 6-2 lead.

Best, who also doubled, was 3-for-4 on the day with two runs scored and three RBI.

Beers, back in the lineup after missing more than a week, also drove in three.

Noel Anthony also had a pair of hits for Clarion (7-6).

Payton Simko picked up the win, striking out 14 in seven innings.

Avah Burke was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI for A-C Valley.

Maddie Hurrelbrink also had two hits for the Falcons.

KARNS CITY 7, REDBANK VALLEY 1 – Rossi McMillen hit a pair of home runs and drove in four for the Gremlins.

The senior hit her first home run in the top of the second inning for a 2-0 lead. Her second blast came in the top of the seventh, a two-run shot.

Ashley Fox also went deep for Karns City (12-1), which has won 12 straight.

Fox was 2-for-5. Zoe King, Marra Patton, and Ally Walker also each had two hits for the Gremlins.

Patton got the win in the circle, striking out 10 and not walking a batter in seven innings.

LeighAnn Hetrick had two hits for Redbank Valley, and Mackenzie Foringer doubled.

Foringer got the loss, striking out three in seven innings.

FOREST 20, SMETHPORT 0 – Alexis Oswald went 3-for-4 with six RBIs and four runs scored to lead a 14-hit Fires’ attack.

Emily Aites had a pair of hits and drove in five, Maggie Boehme went 4-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI, and Madison McFarland tripled, singled, scored four runs, and had three RBIs for Forest (7-2).

Emma McFarland also scored three times for the Fires.

KEYSTONE 15, UNION 0 – Natalie Bowser went 3-for-3 with a double, and Sydney Bell had a double, single, and scored three runs in the Panthers’ rout.

Bowser picked up the win, striking out four in two innings for Keystone (7-4).

Emerson Stevens had two hits for Union (0-8).

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.