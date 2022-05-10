A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 73. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Light southeast wind.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 77. Light southeast wind.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Calm wind.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Saturday – Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday – Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

