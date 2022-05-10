Area Man Faces Charges for Allegedly Choking Woman at Clarion Residence

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A Butler man is facing felony strangulation and related charges after reportedly choking a known woman at a Clarion residence.

According to court documents, on Wednesday, May 4, Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 27-year-old Raymond Dale McIntyre in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, on April 29, Clarion Borough Police were notified that Raymond McIntyre, who is wanted by the Pennsylvania State Police for simple assault and domestic violence filed by PSP Butler, could be currently staying at a residence on Alpha Lane, in Clarion.

Police also obtained information that McIntyre was with the assault victim the day before. It was learned that the victim and a minor child were with McIntyre at the residence on Alpha Lane, and state police located McIntyre’s vehicle at the residence, the complaint states.

At 12:15 p.m. on April 29, Clarion State Police Troopers and the Clarion Borough Police went to the residence, located the suspect’s vehicle still present, and knocked on the door. Officers received no answer at the door and overheard a minor child inside the residence. Troopers knocked for approximately 30 minutes with no response from the residence, the complaint indicates.

Police interviewed three different residents within the complex, who identified McIntyre coming and going from the residence the day before around 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Police then used the PA system to give loud verbal commands but received no response. Police then applied for and were granted a search warrant to enter the structure, the complaint notes.

At 2:20 p.m. on April 29, police returned to the residence and again knocked on the door and received no response. Then, they used the PA system stating: “Open the door. It’s the Clarion Borough Police Department…we have a search warrant for the residence.” This was done several times over a period of several minutes, the complaint states.

Officers then used a key obtained by the property manager to unlock the door. Upon entry, the victim was observed seated on a couch directly next to the front door, holding a known juvenile child. McIntyre was seated next to them and was taken into custody without incident, the complaint indicates.

Three adults in the residence were searched for weapons, and the victim possessed a meth pipe in her bra and marijuana in her jacket pocket.

Police asked a known adult, who was in the house, why he did not answer the door, and he stated he was in the bathroom and heard nothing. Police asked the victim why she did not answer the door, and she related that “they would not let her,” and she was scared. The victim also stated that she tried to leave the previous night, and McIntyre got angry with her and choked her in front of the known minor child, the complaint notes.

Police briefly talked to the known minor child about the incident, and she stated McIntyre choked (the victim) and showed police with her hand against her own neck a choking action that McIntyre did to the victim. The victim and the known child then agreed to come to the Clarion Borough Police Department for an interview, the complaint states.

Police interviewed the victim, who stated she had engaged in a verbal altercation with McIntyre. She stated she started to move and pack her belongings to leave when McIntyre put his arm around her throat and was behind her. The victim stated that she was standing, and McIntyre put her on the floor. She added that “she could not breathe and that (McIntyre) choked her to the point that she could hear but could not see,” according to the complaint.

This continued until the other witness entered the room and told McIntyre to get off of the victim.

McIntyre faces the following charges:

– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Flight to Avoid Apprehension/Trial/Punishment, Misdemeanor 2

A preliminary arraignment is set for Thursday, May 12, at 9:45 a.m., in front of Judge Quinn.

