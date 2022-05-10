Bernard Baker, 89, of Kennerdell passed away on May 9, 2022, at Golden Hill Nursing and Rehab Home in New Castle.

Bernard was born September 28, 1932 in Oil City. He was the son of the late Charles and Minnie Corbin Baker.

He married Shirley Eakin on January 31, 1953 and together they celebrated 64 years of marriage.

Bernard retried from Cooper Bessemer in Grove City as a mill worker after 43 years.

Bernard was a lifelong member of the Grace United Methodist Church in Clintonville.

He was the caretaker of the Clintonville Methodist Cemetery for many years.

Earlier in life him and his wife Shirley were 4-h leaders in the Scrubgrass Survivors group for 35 years.

Going camping was a favorite past time of his and Shirley’s.

They were members of Pine Grove Rovers Camping Club.

The group met once a month with their friends for weekend camping trips.

Loved ones to cherish his memory are his children Michael Baker of Grove City, Charlene Hasenplug and her husband Tim of Kennerdell and Brenda Wallace and her husband Martin of Erie. Bernard’s grandchildren Chad Baker and his wife Elissa, Matt Baker, Heather Roberts and her husband Bill, Benjamin Hasenplug and his wife Ivy, Ryan Shaffer and his wife Katie, Deriek Shaffer and Hayley Shaffer and her companion Kyle. Bernard’s great grandchildren Ryan Sandok, Lily Hasenplug, Caleb Hasenplug and Tyler Shaffer, Marcus Shaffer, Conner Shaffer, Austin Shaffer, Owen Roberts and Ethan Roberts.

Bernard is preceded in death by his parents, wife, daughter in law Kathy Baker and his 8 siblings.

Family will welcome friends at the Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, 109 Emlenton Street, Clintonville on May 13, 2022 from 6-8.

Funeral services will take place Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 11:00 am with the Rev. Chuck Patterson officiating from Grace United Methodist Church in Clintonville.

Burial will take place at the Clintonville Methodist Cemetery.

Friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

