Cash 5 Ticket Worth Over $412,000 Sold in Clarion

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. – A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold in Clarion for the Friday, May 6 drawing, matched all five balls drawn, 7-11-13-19-22, to win $412,666.50 less withholding.

(Photo courtesy JB Brown)

Kaival Food Mart, 401 Main St., Clarion, earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date.

Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.

More than 18,600 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the drawing.

