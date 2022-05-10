Clarion Hospital Reports 23 New COVID-19 Cases

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Butler Health Clarion Hospital has reported 23 new positive COVID-19 cases.

The previous report was released on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Weekly Update May 9, 2022

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 05/08/2022: 22,840

Test obtained at CH: 18,162

Positives: 4,743

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 05/08/2022: 109,560

Tests obtained at BMH: 30,366

Positives: 17,730

Hospital Inpatients as of 05/09/2022, 7:30 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 0 patients. 0 suspected. 0 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 7 patients. 0 suspected. 7 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Note #1: Clarion Hospital COVID-19 Testing location hours of operation are from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Note #2: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

