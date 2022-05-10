Doris R. White, 86, of Franklin passed away on May 8, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family.

The daughter of Harry and Virginia (Long) Bortzer, she was born October 11, 1935 and was raised by her grandparents, Jake and Marie Long.

Doris was very active in the local Salvation Army where she ran the kitchen for twenty years.

She also enjoyed bowling for over forty years.

Left to cherish her wonderful memory are her sons, Dale White and his husband, George of Franklin, William White and his wife, Karen of Erie, and Brian White of Franklin; her grandchildren, Tina Whitman and her husband, Robert of Franklin, Abbe White of Erie, Raechal White of Erie, and Michael White of Meadville; her great-grandchildren, LeRoy Whitman of Franklin and Becca Whitman of Franklin; as well as her honorary granddaughter, Rachel of Utica.

In addition to her parents and husband, Doris is preceded in death by her sons, Terry L. White and David White; her great-granddaughter, Brandy White; and her brother, Daniel E. Long.

Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA, from 4 pm to 8 pm.

Funeral services for Doris will be held on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at the funeral home at 11 am with Majors Vernon and Vicki Dolby of The Salvation Army, co-officiating.

Doris will be laid to rest next her husband at Peters Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in Doris’ memory to The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 282, Oil City, PA, 16301 or Kirtland Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 108, Franklin, PA 16323.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Doris’ Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

