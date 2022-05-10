Two Displaced by Fire in Limestone Township

LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – No injuries were reported in an early Tuesday morning structure fire in Limestone Township.

According to Clarion County 9-1-1, the call came in at 1:55 a.m. on Tuesday, May 10, for a structure fire at 9189 Route 66, Limestone Township, Clarion County.

Limestone Township Volunteer Fire Company, Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, New Bethlehem Fire Company, Hawthorn Area Volunteer Fire Department, and Clarion Hospital EMS were dispatched to the scene.

The home sustained significant interior damage.

The Red Cross is providing assistance to two people who were displaced by the fire.

The scene was cleared at 4:00 a.m.

Calls to Limestone Township Volunteer Fire Company were not immediately returned.

