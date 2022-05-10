Fraternal Order of Police Holds Memorial Service for Fallen Heroes
HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Fraternal Order of Police on Monday held a service in memorial of Pennsylvania’s fallen heroes who have served and given the ultimate sacrifice.
Governor Tom Wolf participated in the ceremony.
“Pennsylvania’s law enforcement officers are steadfast public servants who put their lives on the line day after day to protect their neighbors, community members, and fellow Pennsylvanians,” said Governor Wolf. “Today, we stand in memorial for our fallen officers. We recognize their heroism, bravery, and selflessness that we all rely on.”
This 27th annual observance was held at the State Museum of Pennsylvania in Harrisburg with members of law enforcement, families, and local elected officials in attendance. The service included a Color Guard presented by the Capitol Police, F.O.P. Lodge #85, Rifle Salute by the City of Philadelphia Police, and Amazing Grace performed by the Greater Pittsburgh Police Emerald Society Pipe and Drums.
Roll call for the presentation of Ultimate Sacrifice Medals included the following officers from 2019-2021:
Allegheny County
Officer James Edward Simonetti, Carnegie Melon University Police Department
Sergeant Richard Charles Howe, Pittsburgh Bureau of Police
Sergeant Timothy Werner, Pittsburgh Bureau of Police
Officer Dale T. Provins, Jr., Jefferson Hills Borough Police
Sergeant Scott M. Patton, Robinson Township Police
Officer Brian L. Rowland, Pittsburgh Bureau of Police
Beaver County
Chief Robert W. Sealock, Aliquippa City Police
Interim Police Chief Mark J. Romutis, Ambridge Borough Police
Bucks County
Park Ranger Thomas E. Booz, Bucks County Department of Parks & Recreation
Trooper First Class Donald C. Brackett, Pennsylvania State Police
Cambria County
Deputy Sheriff John J. Kuhar, Jr., Cambria County Sherriff’s Office
Deputy Sheriff Ross Dixon, Cambria County Sheriff’s Office
Chester County
Officer Joshua Micun, Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police
Clearfield County
Trooper Monty R. Mitchell, Pennsylvania State Police
Dauphin County
Lieutenant Robert E. McCallister, Susquehanna Township Police
Officer Michael L. Henry Jr., Derry Township Police
Delaware County
Superintendent Scott D. “Slip” Mahoney, Delaware County Bureau of Park Police & Fire Safety
Sergeant Kevin D. Redding, Haverford Township Police
Erie County
Officer Jason Michael Belton, Erie Police Department
Detective Sergeant Gary R. Taccone, Erie Police Department
Lehigh COunty
Deputy Sheriff Steven Armbruster, Lehigh County Sheriff’s Office
Luzerne County
Sergeant Christopher Mortensen, Wilkes-Barre Police Department
Montgomery County
Trooper Dung X. Martinez, Pennsylvania State Police
Philadelphia County
Sergeant James R. O’Connor, IV, Philadelphia Police Department
Captain James Walker, Jr., Philadelphia Police Department
Officer Tab Ali, Philadelphia Police Department
Officer Dwayne Morrison, SEPTA Transit Police
Captain Frank R. Milillo, Sr., Philadelphia Police Department
Sergeant Jose Manuel Novoa, Philadelphia Police Department
Sergeant Joseph M. Youse, Philadelphia Police Department
Officer Vladimir Maleev, Philadelphia Police Department
Officer Erin Tokley, Philadelphia Police Department
Snyder County
Chief of Police Tony M. Jordan, Middleburg Borough Police
Venango County
Sergeant Anthony J. Gorman, Sugarcreek Borough Police
Washington County
Chief of Police Timothy John Sheehan, California Borough Police
“There are no words large enough, sentiment great enough, or thanks adequate enough to thank these officers for their sacrifice,” added Governor Wolf. “We mourn with the families of these brave Pennsylvanians.”
