Marlene Ruth Bickel, 64, of Franklin, died Sunday, May 8, 2022 at Montefiore Hospital in Pittsburgh.

She was born in Franklin on January 14, 1958; a daughter of the late Charles and Ruth (Ray) McMurdy.

Marlene was a member of the Franklin VFW and the Franklin Eagles Club.

She worked as a stocker at many local stores, including Sears at the Cranberry Mall.

She is survived by her husband, Arthur Bickel; and five children: Steve Dunlap and his wife Tracy, Wesley Bickel and spouse Levi Woodcock, Brandi Pearlstein and husband Joseph, Troy Bickel and wife Emily, and Kari Bickel and spouse Joseph Burrows.

She is also survived by fourteen grandchildren whom she loved dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Robert McMurdy; and a sister, Paula Rapp.

There will be no visitation or service held.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hile-Best Funeral Home, P.O. Box 245, Seneca, PA 16346, to assist the family with funeral expenses. (Donations may be made online by clicking the ‘Donations’ tab on her obituary tribute page).

