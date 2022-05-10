Memorial Planned for Claribel A. Fritz

Claribel A. Fritz, 85, of Oil City, PA., passed away Sunday May 1, 2022 at Oil City Healthcare and Rehab after an extended illness.

A full obituary can be found here.

A Memorial Service will be held on May 18TH at 11:00 a.m. at the Oil City Christ Lutheran Church,.

Memorials may be made to VNA Foundation of Venango County 491 Allegheny Blvd. Franklin, PA, 16323 or to Christ Lutheran Church Ladies Aide 1029 Grandview Rd. Oil City, PA, 16301.

