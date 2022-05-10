Fringe Benefits Important Part of Clarion County Salary Package

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Commissioners recently announced a commitment to pay at least $14.00 an hour for full-time non-union employees, and the fringe benefits offered by Clarion County make the county positions even more attractive.

“Clarion County is one of the few counties left in the Commonwealth that provides full family (health insurance) coverage for new employees on Day One,” said Clarion County Commissioner Ed Heasley. “It might not sound like much, but it costs the county $22,000.00 or so a year. The employees pay a percentage of it, and that’s a big benefit. That’s the reason we have been able to maintain it.”

Amanda R. Carbaugh, Clarion County Human Resources Director, pointed to the subsidized family insurance and pensions available.

Health insurance with the PPO Aetna Health Plan also includes a prescription plan and family coverage. The County pays 87.5 percent and the employee 12.5 percent. Payroll deductions per pay in 2022 are $42.78 for individuals, $102.97 for a parent and children, $115.30 for an individual/spouse, and $132.42 for a family.

For example, the full monthly premium for a family is $2,118.77, with the county paying 87.5 percent.

Delta Dental Pro is also available for $1.17 per pay for an individual.

Clarion County pays 90 percent on Dental and Vision for the employee’s insurance only. Employees may elect to purchase family coverage at extra cost.

“The family coverage is $22,000.00. And, a lot of places you can’t get that, and it’s only employee only, but at Clarion County, we offer the family coverage,” said Clarion County Commissioner Ted Tharan.

“And, a full-time employee is entitled to health insurance, vacation days, sick days, retirement benefits. Seven percent of their salary goes to the retirement.”

Asked if he thinks the benefits help the county recruit employees, Tharan said he hopes so.

“I hope it does, but I don’t know. It just seems to be any more that people are looking at what they’re taking home. You find that people who may be over 40 really care about the benefits, but under 40, it’s not a priority. They look at how much they have to spend on payday, and they don’t really care about other benefits.

“Look back to when you were 18 years old, did you think about retirement? It’s probably no different today than it was back then. It’s just that we’re at an age group where we think more about those things. We’re now parents or grandparents, and we think more about it.”

Retirement benefits are also offered, with seven percent of total wages deducted for the retirement plan. Employees may elect up to a 17 percent deduction. Employees are fully vested after five years. But, retirement benefits are not available to employees hired to work less than 1,000 hours per year.

According to Investopedia, a defined benefit plan provides a specified payment amount in retirement.

Vacation is provided for the first year accrued at 5/12 days per month; 2-7 years, 10 days; 8-13 years, 15 days; 14-20 years, 20 days; and 21 years plus, 25 days.

A $20,000.00 term life insurance policy for all full-time County employees is provided.

“I think we have good benefits here at the County. In addition to holidays and days off, sick days, personal days, health insurance is paid–87 and a half percent is paid by the County for the premiums,” added Commissioner Wayne Brosius.

“We just wanted to get wages up a little bit to be competitive with the market out there right now and help find some candidates and also to help out the current employees with the high inflation we’re all experiencing right now. The dollar is just not going as far as it was just a year ago. This is happening all over the business community and wages are going up.”

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.