Services Set for Karen Lee Shepard

Karen Lee Shepard (née Kitner), 65, of Seneca, passed away unexpectedly on the morning of May 2, 2022 in her home.

A full Obituary can be found here.

Visitation will be held the evening of Tuesday, May 10 from 4:00-8:00 P.M. at the Morrison Funeral Home, 110 Petroleum St, Oil City, PA, 16301.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday May 11, beginning at 1:30 P.M. at St. Stephen Church, 20 State St, Oil City, PA, 16301.

