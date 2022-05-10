AICDAC to Hold Narcan Drive-Thru on May 17
Tuesday, May 10, 2022 @ 12:05 AM
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission is holding a Narcan distribution on May 17 in Clarion.
The drive-thru distribution will be on Tuesday, May 17, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in front of the old Kmart.
There is no cost to receive the Narcan.
Instructions for Naloxone administration will be provided.
For more information, visit www.aicdac.org or call 814-226-6350.
