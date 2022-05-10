 

SPONSORED: Lot-Wide Discount on Select Car Hauler Trailers at J&J Trailers & Equipment Sales

Tuesday, May 10, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Screenshot at May 08 23-49-53SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – J&J Trailers is offering up to a 15% discount lot wide on select Car Hauler trailers.

With a fully-stocked inventory of PJ, Liberty, Sport Haven, and Carmate Car Haulers, you don’t want to miss out on the opportunity! They have just what you need in time for the upcoming summer.

Screenshot at May 08 23-50-19

Screenshot at May 08 23-50-42

Car Hauler trailers are great for commercial or personal use with multi-faceted uses such as contracting, heavy equipment, show cars, and much more!

Sizes range from 7 wide to 8×16, 8×18, 8×20, & 8×22; GVWR ratings of 7000# or 9990#.

Screenshot at May 08 23-50-29

Screenshot at May 08 23-50-55

Check out their full inventory at: https://jjtrailersales.com/collections/car-haulers.

Or – call them at 814-297-6433.

J&J Trailers & Equipment Sales is located at 19821 Paint Boulevard, Shippenville Pa.

Screenshot at May 08 23-51-05


