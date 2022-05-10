SPONSORED: Multiple Employment Opportunities at Beverage-Air
Tuesday, May 10, 2022 @ 12:05 AM
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Beverage-Air has multiple employment opportunities ranging from full-time to part-time summer employment.
Beverage-Air has opportunities for Monday through Thursday Assembly as well as weekend Friday through Sunday Assembly.
As an assembler, you will have a hand in creating Beverage-Air’s innovative, high-quality refrigeration products.
For a complete list of em0ployment opportunites and to apply, visit https://beverage-air.com/careers/.
