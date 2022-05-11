A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 78. East wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Calm wind.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Saturday – A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday – A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

