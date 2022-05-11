Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Eggplant Flatbread Pizzas

Shake up pizza night with unique, fresh toppings!

Ingredients

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

2-1/2 cups cubed eggplant (1/2 inch)



1 small onion, halved and thinly sliced1/2 teaspoon salt1/8 teaspoon pepper1 garlic clove, minced2 naan flatbreads1/2 cup part-skim ricotta cheese1 teaspoon dried oregano1/2 cup roasted garlic tomato sauce1/2 cup loosely packed basil leaves1 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheeseSliced fresh basil, optional

Directions

-Preheat the oven to 400°. In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium-high heat; saute eggplant and onion with salt and pepper until eggplant begins to soften, 4-5 minutes. Stir in garlic; remove from heat.

-Place naan on a baking sheet. Spread with ricotta cheese; sprinkle with oregano. Spread with tomato sauce. Top with eggplant mixture and whole basil leaves. Sprinkle with mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses; drizzle with remaining oil.

-Bake until crust is golden brown and cheese is melted, for approximately 12 to 15 minutes. If desired, top with sliced basil.

