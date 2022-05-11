Commissioners Proclaim Week of May 6–12 As Nurses Week

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Commissioners this week proclaimed the week of May 6–12 as Nurses Week, recognizing that nurses are a key component of the healthcare system.

(Pictured above: Leslie Walters, Chief Nursing Officer at Clarion Hospital, accepts a proclamation from Commissioners Ed Heasley, Ted Tharan, and Wayne Brosius.

Clarion Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Leslie Walters, who accepted the proclamation plaque, said

“Thank you so much. It is an honor to receive this recognition on behalf of all nurses.”

Nurses play an important role in people’s lives by nature in judgment, compassion, and clinical experience.

According to the proclamation, nurses are on the front lines in the fight against pandemics and in times of emergency can face long hours and extreme conditions while putting themselves in harm’s way as they face the threat of infection and serious illness.

“Nurses are trusted health professionals and committed to preserving and protecting our public health-care system,” said Commissioner Ted Tharan.

“Nurses advocate on behalf of their patients for an environment that promotes safe patient care and dignity. We encourage all residents to recognize the crucial role nurses play in the health and well-being of all.”

Pennsylvania has 217,000 registered nurses with approximately 51,000 licensed practical nurses and 15,500 advanced practice registered nurses, making nursing the largest licensed health care profession in the commonwealth.

The nursing profession, often defined as an art and a science, embraces dedicated persons with different interests and strengths united in their passion and commitment to their patients and to improving the quality of health care.

Thanks to the founder of modern nursing, Florence Nightingale, the public began to see nursing as an important profession. She devoted most of her life to preventing disease and providing compassionate care to patients. She was born in Florence, Italy, on May 12, 1820, and died on August 13, 1910.

