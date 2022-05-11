Rimersburg Man Jailed for Allegedly Assaulting Woman Over Texts, Emails

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A Rimersburg man is behind bars for reportedly assaulting a woman after she confronted him about emails and texts that he allegedly sent to other women.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 24-year-old Antonio Ramos Ruffner on Tuesday, May 10, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, troopers were dispatched to a residence on Robinwood Drive, in Clarion, on Tuesday, May 10, around 9:17 a.m., for a welfare check of a known woman.

Upon arrival, troopers interviewed the victim, who stated that she woke up Antonio Ruffner at approximately 1:00 a.m. to confront him over emails and texts that he sent to other women. The victim then related that Ruffner was angry she woke him up and struck her on the left side of her face, the complaint states.

The victim told police that after Ruffner hit her, she threw a plastic ashtray to get Ruffner away from her. She then called Ruffner’s father to come to pick him up from the residence. Police observed bruising to the victim’s left eye, as well as a swollen and bruised nose, the complaint indicates.

Police made contact with Ruffner at a residence near Sandy Hollow Road in Rimersburg, Clarion County. Ruffner told police that he and the victim got into a verbal altercation “over emails that she didn’t like.” Ruffner then said that he went to sleep and was awoken later in the night in a continuation of the earlier argument, the complaint notes.

At this point, Ruffner stated that (the victim) “threw a Lego block” at him and, out of reflex, he pushed her forehead out of his face with the palm of his hand, the complaint states.

Ruffner further related that he “never meant to hurt her, and he was sorry.” Police observed no injuries to Ruffner, and he related he was not injured, according to the complaint.

Ruffner was arraigned at 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, in front of Judge Quinn on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact

Unable to post $10,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is set for 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 17, in Clarion County Central Court.

