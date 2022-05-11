County-Wide Property Reassessment Expected to Begin This Year

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius, and Ed Heasley on Tuesday outlined plans for a full reassessment of properties within the county.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography)

The project is expected to begin by June and culminate with a full reassessment. Properties will be valued as of January 1, 2024. The new countywide tax base will be used to levy real property taxes for 2025.

The commissioners said real estate taxes are calculated for each property annually, based on the Fair Market Value at a given point in time, referred to as the base year. This base‐year value is used for assessments until a new base year is established by a countywide reassessment. The current base year for Clarion County assessments is 1975, as this is when the last countywide reassessment was completed.

“Over time, property values become inconsistent, unjust, and just too old to reflect current trends and changes in the value of the real estate. Property values throughout a county appreciate at different rates; market changes create a lack of uniformity, resulting in owners paying more or less than their true proportionate share of the tax burden. The primary object of a reassessment is to establish fair and equitable assessments,” explained the commissioners.

Several counties in Pennsylvania are currently undergoing reassessments as a result of formal court orders to do so.

The Clarion County Commissioners have elected to undertake this project proactively claiming, “It’s the right thing to do. The values and tax burden are not shared equally among the residents within the county. Should a lawsuit occur, the county would lose.”

According to the commissioners, the legal process would generate significant legal fees for the county. In addition, the procedures and timeline would be dictated by a court that may or may not fully understand the processes.

Knowing there are properties that are in the same neighborhood that have disproportionate values and, therefore, different tax burdens, the commissioners said it is not a tenable situation to continue to use values generated in 1975.

Clarion County has contracted with Vision Government Solutions to complete a reassessment project and to ensure that the values are fair and equitable.

“A reassessment does not necessarily mean that your taxes are going to increase as a result of normalizing values with the current market,” said the commissioners. “By Pennsylvania statute, all taxing districts are required to lower their tax millage by the same ratio that the tax base increased. For example, if the county’s tax base were to double, then the county’s millage rate would be reduced by one-half, making this process revenue neutral.”

Based on a typical countywide reassessment, about one-third of the tax base will see a decrease in their tax bills, one-third will stay the same, and one-third will pay more. A change to an individual’s property taxes depends on whether the increase in the 1975 value to a January 1, 2024 market value is more or less than the average increase experienced in the taxing district.

“It is important to understand that a reassessment will determine the current fair market value of every property in the county. The process equalizes the values of all properties resulting in a fair and equitable distribution of the tax burden.”

Additional information on the reassessment process will be available on Clarion County’s Reassessment website, https://www.vgsi/clarion-county-reassessment/. The website is expected to go live in the coming weeks.

Questions about the reassessment project can be directed to the Clarion County Assessment Office at 814-226-4000.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.