GANT: DuBois Man Pleads Guilty in Child Pornography Case

CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (GANT) – A DuBois man accused of having child pornography on his computer and creating content by assaulting a teen, pleaded guilty Tuesday during sentencing court.

Naithan Eugene Deyarmin, 34, was originally charged with 31 felony counts of child pornography, 21 felony counts of disseminating photo/film of child sex acts, and one felony count of criminal use of communication facility.

In this case, he pleaded guilty to five felony counts of child pornography for which President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman sentenced him to 12 months to two years in state prison.

The second case stems from incidents at Deyarmin’s residence. In two videos, a man, later determined to be Deyarmin, is seen pulling up the shirt and bra of a 13-year-old girl, exposing her breasts. He then fondled them, according to the affidavit.

For this, Deyarmin pleaded guilty to two felony counts of photograph/film/depict on computer a sex act and two counts of misdemeanor indecent assault.

He was sentenced to six years to 12 years in state prison in addition to his other sentence, giving him a total term of incarceration of seven to 14 years.

Prior to sentencing, the victim’s mother addressed the court explaining that her daughter was suicidal.

“She said she wanted to die because of what he did,” the mother explained, adding that the girl is now in therapy.

She commented that “once a pedophile, always a pedophile” and that a sentence of seven years was not enough for what Deyarmin did.

An investigation into Deyarmin’s online activity began after a social media messaging site, Kik, reported to police that 28 images and video files of child pornography were uploaded in October of 2020, according to the affidavit of probable cause in the original case.

Police found child porn videos on Deyarmin’s computer including one of a female child involved in sexual activity with a man and another with a woman and a boy, both in masks, during which the woman performs a sex act on the child.

Following the e-mail address connected to the images and the computer address from which the images originated, police were able to narrow the source to a Deyarmin’s DuBois residence.

The e-mail address was also linked to other social media accounts of Deyarmin.

On Sept. 10 a search warrant was executed on the home and a desk top computer seized.

It contained a folder titled “Child Porn” that contained many images of child pornography with 10 involving indecent contact, according to the criminal complaint.

Police also found the e-mail address associated with the social media site that had reported the images was also connected to this computer.

The second complaint details how further investigation uncovered two videos that appeared to have been taken in Deyarmin’s residence with the assault being recorded.

