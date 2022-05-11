Hesdon, Huwar Help Clarion-Limestone Past Rival Clarion, 9-2, in Pivotal Showdown

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Jordan Hesdon went 4-for-4 with four RBIs, which was more than enough support for Bryson Huwar, who went the distance in helping Clarion-Limestone defeat rival Clarion, 9-2, on Wednesday evening at Clarion County Park.

(Pictured above: Jordan Hesdon reacts after hitting a double for Clarion-Limestone/photo by Diane Lutz)

Hesdon drove in two in the first and two in the second with a pair of two-run singles as C-L (8-4) built a 6-0 lead through two.

“Jordan really struggled at North Clarion yesterday, but he was able to bounce back in a big way today,” said C-L head coach Todd Smith. “He used his bat, his legs, and his glove today and was just all over the place for us today.”

C-L added single runs in the third, fourth, and sixth innings.

Clarion (9-4) scored one run in the fourth and one in the seventh.

“We just couldn’t seem to do anything much right today,” said Clarion head coach Rob Jewett. “Give C-L credit as they came out and hit the ball and, of course, you know it’s going to be tough when you face a Bryson Huwar caliber pitcher. We couldn’t string hits together and we didn’t play very good defense along with a couple baserunning mistakes. It just wasn’t our day and hopefully, we can learn and move on from this.”

Huwar allowed two runs, one earned, on seven hits. He walked one and struck out six.

“Bryson is our No. 1 and we pretty much know what we’re going to get each time out and today was no exception,” said Smith. “He battled out there and used all his pitches to keep them off balance and our defense played really well behind him today.”

Huwar and Jase Ferguson each added a pair of hits on the day. Logan Lutz, Tommy Smith, Corbin Coulson, and Kohen Kemmer each added one hit. Kemmer and Hesdon each hit a double. Ferguson and Nick Aaron each drove in two runs.

Devin Lauer paced Clarion with a 3-for-3 effort at the plate. Dawson Smail, Chase Kriebel, Noah Harrison, and Bryce Brinkley each added one hit.

Kriebel suffered the loss, allowing three runs in just one inning.

“He said he wasn’t feeling real well so we decided to take him out,” said Jewett. “One bright spot was that we got some good innings out of (Dauntae) Girvan, who kept us in it, but we just couldn’t put together much offense today.”

Lutz walked to lead off the game and, one out later, Huwar singled and stole second. Hesdon then singled to drive in Lutz and Huwar. Hesdon later scored on a ground out by Aaron for a 3-0 lead.

Hesdon hit a bases-loaded, two-run single in the second while Ferguson added an RBI single to push the lead to 6-0.

Corbin Coulson attempted to score on a wild pitch and would have been out, but the relay throw to pitcher Derek Smail was dropped, allowing Coulson to score for a 7-0 lead.

Hesdon singled and later scored on a throwing error on the catcher attempting to pick off Aaron, who had walked, at first base to give the Lions an 8-0 lead.

Clarion broke the shutout in the bottom of the fourth as Lauer singled and moved to second on a ground out. He was then caught in a rundown between third and home on a Kriebel single. Kriebel ended up at third on the play and scored on a single by Harrison.

Huwar singled and Hesdon doubled to start the seventh. After a strikeout, Aaron hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Huwar.

Brinkley singled after one out in the bottom of the seventh and stole second. He then scored on an error to set the final score of 9-2.

“We’re just working on improving and getting ready for the playoffs,” said Smith. “We have a big game with Karns City on Saturday so that is our focus right now.”

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.