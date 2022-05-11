Joseph J. Gryzbek, Sr. age 83 of Brockway, PA, passed away peacefully at home on May 5, 2022.

Joe was born on September 24, 1938 in Ashley, PA to the late Peter T. Gryzbek and Helen Yancheck.

After graduating high school in 1956, Joe enlisted in the United States Air Force where he served at Misawa Air Base in Japan and Stead Air Force Base near Reno, Nevada.

After being honorably discharged in 1960, Joe was hired by the Federal Aviation Administration where he worked as an Electronics Technician, maintaining various radar systems used by Air Traffic Control in Virginia and the Washington D.C. Area.

In 1977, Joe and his family moved to Brockway, Pennsylvania where he resided for the next 45 years until retiring in 1994.

Joe was an avid Ford Mustang enthusiast and enjoyed building computers.

Joe was preceded in death by his wife Mary Lou (1998), son Peter (2020), and brother Greg (2021).

Joe is survived by a son Joe Jr. and his wife Jessica of California and son Jacob of Marienville, PA.

Friends will be received on Saturday May 14 from 10AM to 11AM at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway, PA.

A Funeral Service will follow at 11AM also at the funeral home with Msgr. Charles Kaza officiating.

Burial will be in St. Tobias Cemetery in Brockway.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Tobias Catholic Church 1121 Hewitt St. Brockway, PA 15824.

