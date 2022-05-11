Memorial Service Planned for Paul and Lois Lauer

There will be a memorial service for Paul and Lois Lauer at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Shippenville with Rev. Harold O. Jacobson, presiding.

Lois H. Lauer, 90 of Shippenville, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 22, 2016 at the Serenity House in Shippenville, surrounded by family.

Paul Joseph Lauer, 95, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully at his home in Shippenville surrounded by family members on Thursday, January 20, 2022.

Military Honors will be accorded prior to the service at 12:45 p.m. by the American Legion Post #066 of Clarion.

Interment will take place in the Emmanuel Cemetery in Shippenville.

A full obituary for Lois can be found here.

A full obituary for Paul can be found here.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.