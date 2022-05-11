Sections of Wood Street Remain Closed Due to Road Work

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Stretches of Wood Street in Clarion Borough will be closed over the next two weeks as work has begun to replace the temporary patches in the roadway.

“We’re asking for Clarion’s patience and to avoid that area for now,” said Clarion Zoning Officer Scott Sharrar.

Bison Construction Inc., of Fairmount City, won the bid to do the work.

According to Sharrar, the current work is to replace temporary patches in the road which were installed for the winter.

The project is in conjunction with the Pennsylvania American Water Company in relation to the replacement of a water/sewer system.

Once the temporary patches are completed, workers will begin to mill and re-pave the entire road.

The project will cover Wood Street from 2nd Avenue to 8th Avenue.

The work is expected to be done around Friday, May 20.

