 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Sections of Wood Street Remain Closed Due to Road Work

Wednesday, May 11, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

IMG_1942 (1)CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Stretches of Wood Street in Clarion Borough will be closed over the next two weeks as work has begun to replace the temporary patches in the roadway.

“We’re asking for Clarion’s patience and to avoid that area for now,” said Clarion Zoning Officer Scott Sharrar.

Bison Construction Inc., of Fairmount City, won the bid to do the work.

According to Sharrar, the current work is to replace temporary patches in the road which were installed for the winter.

The project is in conjunction with the Pennsylvania American Water Company in relation to the replacement of a water/sewer system.

IMG_1945 (1)

Once the temporary patches are completed, workers will begin to mill and re-pave the entire road.

The project will cover Wood Street from 2nd Avenue to 8th Avenue.

The work is expected to be done around Friday, May 20.

IMG_1943 (1)


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.