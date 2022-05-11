 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Faller’s Furniture Memorial Day Mattress Event Begins Tomorrow!

Wednesday, May 11, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Faller's xxx
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Faller’s Furniture is holding a Memorial Day Mattress event beginning tomorrow – Thursday, May 12!

Save up to $1,000.00 on Select iComfort by Serta Hybrid adjustable sets.

Stop in and check out their mattresses, mattress accessories, and much more!

Special Financing is available.

This event starts on Thursday, May 12, and ends on Monday, May 16.

Faller’s Furniture Hours:

Monday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Tuesday through Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Sunday: Closed – Appointments Available!

Faller’s Furniture is located at 624 Main Street, Clarion, Pa.

For anyone with concerns about shopping during regular business hours or those whose health is compromised, appointments are available any day at 8:00 a.m. or 6:00 p.m. Please call 814-223-4600 to schedule your appointment.

For more information, visit Faller’s Facebook page here.

Screenshot 2022-05-10 213340


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.