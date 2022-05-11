 

State Police Calls: Landlord and Tenant Dispute Turns Physical, Woman Arrested on Drug Charges

Wednesday, May 11, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

5DMK1534 copy 2Marienville-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Harassment in Jenks Township

Marienville-based State Police responded to a residence near Mary Lane, Marienville, Forest County, after receiving a report of a verbal altercation between a landlord and a tenant on Tuesday, May 10, around 3:50 p.m.

Through the course of the investigation, it was discovered that the landlord and tenant engaged in a verbal argument that involved physical contact.

Three separate witnesses were interviewed and corroborated details that substantiated the filing of summary charges of harassment and disorderly conduct.

Charges are pending against both individuals.

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

According to a report released on May 10 by Marienville-based State Police, a known female was found to be in possession of several pieces of drug paraphernalia in the area of Route 66, Farmington Township, Clarion County.

The incident happened on Saturday, April 23, around 5:03 a.m.

No further details were released.


