Third-Grade North Clarion Student Wins 2022 Smokey Bear Poster Contest

Wednesday, May 11, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

NC-SmokeyFRILLS CORNERS, Pa. (EYT) – A third-grade student from North Clarion Elementary School won the 2022 Smokey Bear poster contest.

(Pictured, left to right: Deb Lauer, Garden Club of Clarion County President; Lauren George Clark, North Clarion Elementary Art Teacher; Audrina Kagle, third-grade state poster winner; and Rosie Lawrence, Poster Contest Chairperson.)

The Garden Club of Clarion County, District VIII, sponsored the 2022 State and Regional Smokey Bear/Woodsy Owl poster contest for the local area consisting of first- through fifth-grade students.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service and the National Garden Clubs, Inc. gave the students an opportunity to demonstrate their understanding of wildfire prevention through original drawings of Smokey Bear and Woodsy Owl.

Smokey Bear’s message is “Only You Can Prevent Wildfires!” This motto teaches students and adults to be very careful with campfires, barbecues, trash fires, and matches.

Woodsy Owl Message is “Lend a Hand, Care for the Land!” This moto inspires children to observe, explore, and care for the environment through recycling, reusing, reducing waste, planting and caring for trees, using resources wisely, and not littering.

A total of four public elementary schools and one private elementary school participated in the 2022 poster contest which was open to first- through fifth-grade students. The schools really came through with a total of 528 posters.

Audrina Kagle, a third-grade student at North Clarion Elementary School, was Pennsylvania’s third-grade winner in the 2022 poster contest. She received a certificate ribbon and a $10.00 cash prize.

Each student received a certificate of participation.

The Garden Club of Clarion County Club would like to thank the club members, school teachers, and school principals for all their hard work to make the poster contest a big success.


