Clarion Area Announces 2022 Prom Court

Wednesday, May 11, 2022 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

clarion-prom-court-2022CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Area High School has announced its 2022 prom court.

(Pictured above, left to right: Kaylee Hiles, Cole Wrhen, Payton Simko, Ryan Alston, Olivia Kiser, Cameron Lapinto, Natalie Cussins, Philip Bartley, Elianna Fox, Charles Franchino, Noel Anthony, Milton McElravy, Isabella Scott, and Kaegan Phillips.)

Clarion Area’s prom will be held on Saturday, May 14.

The promenade begins at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m.

The prom will be held at 7:00 p.m. at The Haskell House in Clarion.

Its theme is Enchanted Forest.


