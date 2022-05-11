Northwestern Pa. Region to Host Over 100 Events As Part of Remake Learning Days Across America

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Northwestern Pa. region will host over 100 events as part of Remake Learning Days Across America (RLDAA) beginning Thursday, May 12.

As kids and families look for ways to reconnect with their communities and tap into meaningful in-person activities, RLDAA returns this spring to Northwestern PA and 16 other regions across the country, with events designed to inspire active learning.

In partnership with Midwestern IU IV, Northwest Tri-County IU#5, Riverview Intermediate Unit #6, Seneca Highlands IU#9, ARIN IU#28, and various community event hosts, Northwestern PA will host 100+ events during this learning festival between Thursday, May 12, and Monday, May 23, 2022. These events are designed for parents and caregivers to learn alongside their kids and offer relevant and engaging educational experiences for youth of all ages (pre-k through high school). The majority of events are free.

At a time when parents, educators, and caregivers are making summer plans to fill gaps in children’s academic and social experiences, the events tap into the dynamic programming of a variety of partner organizations – from local schools, museums, libraries, community hubs, tech startups, and more.

Regions festival of events features six learning themes–Arts, Maker, Outdoor Learning, Science, Technology, and Youth Voice–and includes events such as:

● Re-Thinking The Three Little Pigs – Rimersburg, Pa.

● Spring at the Springs -The Coop Public Art Studio – Emlenton, Pa.

● Workshop and Author’s Panel: Local Bookstore – Brookville, Pa.

● Worm Composting at Quiet Creek Herb Farm and School – Brookville, Pa.

● Innovation Playground – Riverview Intermediate Unit #6 & Clarion YMCA – Clarion, Pa.

● Family Learning Day at the Clarion Farmers Market – Clarion, Pa.

● Rally in the AC Valley Goosechase, Scavenger Hunt On-Going – Foxburg, Pa.

● Serve Beautifully – Rally in the AC Valley Goosechase – Available On-Demand

“Local libraries, community learning centers and studios, museums, and schools, are all doing great things and engaging students in hands-on learning events. During Remake Learning Days, we get to highlight that innovation and become a connected community helping spark new interests which could potentially develop into a life-long passion and a possible career path for our youth,” said Kelsi Wilcox Boyles, spokesperson of Remake Learning Days of Northwestern Pa.

Find a complete list of events and registration information at

https://remakelearningdays.org/northwesternpa/.

For more information on RLDAA, visit remakelearningdays.org.

