5-11 ROUNDUP: Redbank Valley Baseball Wins on Senior Day; Karns City Softball Bests Rival Moniteau

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Tate Minich went 3-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs as the Redbank Valley baseball team downed Cranberry, 14-4, on Senior Day ib Wednesday afternoon.

(Redbank Valley seniors, from left: Bryson Bain, Jeff Douglas, and Kade Minnick/photo by Madison McFarland)

Tyler Hetrick also enjoyed a big day for the Bulldogs, going 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs.

Mason Clouse homered and doubled and drove in two for the Bulldogs, who trailed 3-2 before erupting for five runs in the bottom of the fourth. They ended the game with a six-spot in the bottom of the sixth.

Minich keyed the big fourth inning with a three-run blast.

Clouse also homered in the frame.

Ty Carrier got the win. He worked two innings in relief, giving up one run on one hit and struck out one.

FREEPORT 11, KARNS CITY 2 – The Gremlins beat Oil City 8-1 late Tuesday night thanks to a big game by Cole Sherwin.

The Gremlins, though, fell behind 9-0 after two innings to the Yellowjackets Wednesday and couldn’t recover.

Sherwin again was solid with a single and a double and two RBI for Karns City (9-5).

MONITEAU 9, NORTH CLARION 8 (from Tuesday) – Brock Matthews had a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh to lead the Warriors to a comeback win against the Wolves.

Matthews was 3-for-4 in the game.

Branson Carson was 2-for-3 with three RBI and got the win in relief, striking out five in two innings.

Aiden Hartle went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and four RBI, Isaac Gilara was 2-for-4 with two doubles and knocked in three, and Josh Daum was 3-for-4 for North Clarion.

SOFTBALL

Marra Patton homered and Ashley Fox went 3-for-3 to lead Karns City to an 11-1 win over rival Moniteau.

The Gremlins jumped out to a 7-1 lead after three and ended the game in the bottom of the fifth with four runs.

Patton, who went 3-for-4 at the plate, also got the win in the circle, giving up one run on four hits and striking out five in five innings.

Ally Walker also had a pair of hits and Jenna Dunn doubled for the Gremlins (13-1).

Emma Covert and Megan Wise each doubled for Moniteau.

CLARION-LIMESTONE 12, CLARION 2 – Abby Himes drove in four runs with a pair of hits and Francis Milliron had three RBIs as the Lions roared past the Bobcats.

Clarion led 1-0 after the first, but C-L scored five runs in the bottom of the second inning and five more in the bottom of the third to take a commanding lead.

Kylee Beers went 3-for-3 with an RBI and Payton Simko and Bri Forest doubled for Clarion.

Regan Husted got the win, giving up two runs on eight hits in five innings of work.

FOREST 11, REDBANK VALLEY 0 – The Fires keep on winning.

Emily Aites drove in three runs with a pair of doubles and Madison McFarland went 2-for-3 with two doubles for Forest (9-2).

Izzy Flick picked up the win, striking out nine in throwing a two-hit shutout.

Paytik Polka, who drove in seven runs in the first game of a doubleheader sweep over Union Tuesday, had a hit, as did Taylor Ripple.

Forest has won four straight and seven of its last eight. The Fires will complete a suspended game against Clarion Thursday after their game against Clarion-Limestone. The Fires trail the Bobcats 5-0 in the top of the third with Clarion batting with bases loaded and no one out.

CRANBERRY 11, KEYSTONE 1 – Keelie Schneider tripled, singled, and drove in four runs as the Berries rolled past the Panthers, scoring at least one run in every inning.

Cassie Scarbrough had a pair of doubles and drove in three for Cranberry.

Alaina Hogue got the win, tossing a four-hitter.

Leah Exley homered for Keystone.

