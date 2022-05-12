A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Southeast wind around 7 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday – A chance of showers before 11am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11am and 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday – Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

