Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Tapioca Pudding

The best thing about this creamy, old-fashioned pudding is that you prepare it the night before!

Ingredients

4 packages (3 ounces each) of tapioca pudding mix

8 cups whole milk



1 carton (16 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed2 cans (15-3/4 ounces each) of lemon pie filling4 cans (15 ounces each) of fruit cocktail, drained4 cans (15 ounces each) of mandarin oranges, drained1 can (20 ounces) crushed pineapple, drained1 package (10-1/2 ounces) pastel or plain miniature marshmallows

Directions

-In a Dutch oven, cook pudding and milk according to package directions. Transfer to a large bowl and refrigerate until chilled. In another bowl, fold whipped topping into pie filling. Gently stir in the remaining ingredients. Fold in the pudding. Refrigerate overnight.

