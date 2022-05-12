Emergency Crews Respond to Three-Car Accident on Route 66

LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency units responded to a three-car accident on Route 66 in Limestone Township early Thursday morning.

According to Clarion County 9-1-1, a call came in at 6:27 a.m. for a three-car accident on State Route 66, near Olean Road.

Clarion Hospital EMS, Clarion-based State Police, and Limestone Township Volunteer Fire Company were dispatched to the scene.

Emergency responders were still on the scene as of 7:18 a.m.

It is unclear if there were any injuries.

