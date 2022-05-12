Gloria Gay (Kunselman) Sullivan, 49, of Oak Ridge, died on Wednesday morning, May 11, 2022, at the Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, following an extended illness.

Born on August 26, 1972 in Kenmore, New York, she was the daughter of Darl Franklin and Betty Lou (Cussins) Kunselman.

She is survived by her mother, Betty L. Kunselman of Oak Ridge, a daughter, Cierra Mackenzie Gould and her father, Kerry Gould of New Bethlehem, three brothers, James Kunselman of Marienville, Darl Edward Kunselman and his wife, Rhonda of Rimersburg, and Ronald Kunselman and his wife, Valerie of Clymer, two uncles, Larry (Pamela) Kunselman of Ransomville, New York and Daniel (Carilyn) Cussins of Virginia Beach, Virginia, two aunts, Jacquie Cussins of Marienville and Geraldine (David) Weaver of Marble, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, Darl F. Kunselman.

She loved Jesus and building the Kingdom for Him.

She would call to encourage the sick and discouraged and pray with them.

She loved going to church when she was able. She attended Sagamore Wesleyn Methodist Church and called Grace Baptist Church her church as well.

She had a lot of friends that loved her and she would do what she could for anyone.

She would make meals for families that had lost a loved one.

She is going to be missed by her family and friends.

Visitation will be on Friday, May 13, 2022, from 2 to 4 at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

The funeral service will follow at 4:00 pm at the funeral home with Rev. Thaddeus Taylor officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.