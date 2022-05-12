Joyce F. Zuck, 79, of Tionesta passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Oil City Healthcare after a period of declining health.

Born on April 27, 1943 in Strobleton she was the daughter of W. Andrew and Elda Harman Daum.

She was a graduate of North Clarion High School and also DuBois Business College.

On November 8, 1964 she was married to Raymond Zuck who survives.

She was a member of Good Shepherd United Methodist Church in Tionesta.

She served as the Clarion County Commissioner Assistant in her early working years and then later enjoyed raising her family and babysitting for many local families.

Joyce enjoyed painting ceramics and many types of crafts but her main focus was crocheting.

She was a member of the Wolfs Corner Fair Board where she served as a director and was also the treasurer for many years.

Joyce is survived by her husband Raymond, son Michael Zuck of Bradford and a son Matthew Zuck and wife Joy of Tionesta, grandchildren: Archer, Stella and Bryar.

Also surviving are a brother Fred Daum and wife Suzie of Tionesta, brother Blain Daum and wife Bobbie of Tionesta, and aunt and uncle Arther “Bud” and Nina Harman of Tionesta.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Friends will be received at the Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg on Friday, May 13, 2022 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm.

Funeral service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church in Tionesta, with Rev. Richard Heisel, Pastor presiding.

Interment will be in the Dehner Cemetery following the service.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.