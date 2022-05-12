Melanie S. (Turk) Connelly, 61, of Sandy Lake, PA, formerly of Franklin, PA passed away surrounded by her husband and family early Tuesday morning, May 10, 2022 at AHN Grove City in Grove City, PA.

Melanie was born in Camp Lejeune, NC on June 13, 1960 to Wade E. and Terrance Marie (Lee) Turk.

Melanie grew up in Franklin and was a longtime member of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Franklin.

Most recently she was a member of New Lebanon Community Church in Sandy Lake, PA.

Melanie was a 1979 graduate of Franklin High School.

She worked for many years as a RSA at The Polk Center.

Some of her favorite things were traveling anywhere and everywhere with her husband or sitting around a fire just enjoying life.

She loved being around people and all animals.

Melanie is survived by her husband of 12 years, at home, Shane M. “Turtle” Connelly. They were married on September 13, 2009 at Stoneboro Lake.

Also surviving are her father, Wade E. Turk, of Franklin, PA; son, Nathon Lee Turk of Washington, PA; sister, Michelle M. Schull, and her husband, David, of Franklin, PA; two brothers, Michael E. Turk and his wife, Paula, of Polk, PA, and Matthew J. Turk and his wife, Lisa, of Fairview, PA; and maternal grandmother, Sue Lee of Franklin, PA.

She will also be missed by her grandchildren, numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, and Steve, the peacock.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Terrance Marie Turk; a brother, Mark W. Turk; maternal grandfather and paternal grandparents.

Visitation will be held Monday, May 16, 2022, from 2:00 pm – 3:45 pm at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Inc., 1145 Buffalo St., Franklin, PA.

A Funeral Service will be held at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Inc., 1145 Buffalo St., Franklin, PA at 4:00 pm on Monday, May 16, 2022, with Father Shawn Clerkin, and Rev. Virginia Gadsby of New Lebanon Community Church in Sandy Lake, officiating.

Disposition: Cremation & Burial of Ashes: Mt. Washington Cemetery, Mercer, PA

Memorial contributions can be made to: American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) 424 E. 92nd St New York, NY 10128-6804, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959 stjude.org/memorialgifts.

