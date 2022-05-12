‘Paint with a Pint’ Set for May 19 at Deer Creek Winery
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery is the place to be for a special Paint with a Pint event on May 19!
The event will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 19.
Art instructor Janet J. Hockman will lead you through a fun and relaxing step-by-step acrylic painting while you sip on some of your favorite Deer Creek beverages. No painting experience is necessary!
All participants walk out of the paint party with a finished acrylic painting. It’s a great way to access your creative side, celebrate, and enjoy a night out all at the same time!
Tickets are $40.00 and a glass of wine is included in the price.
Click here to register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-with-a-pint-paintwithapintcom-tickets-298380583357 (Note: Tickets are not sold at Deer Creek Winery and must be purchased through Paint with a Pint/ paintwithapint.com.)
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.
For more information on events at Deer Creek, call 814-354-7392 or visit Deer Creek Winery’s website.
Paint With A Pint is a fun and relaxing step-by-step painting class while you sip on a pint of your favorite beverage. Deer Creek Winery has scheduled events that are hosted throughout the year and also offers private parties at your place or theirs. Minors are more than welcome to join as long as they are accompanied by an adult.
